Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,455,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15,573.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 10,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 42.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 137.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.100–0.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $73,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,495,149.75. The trade was a 0.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Yeh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,726.60. This represents a 1.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 44,100 shares of company stock worth $1,000,878 and have sold 30,784 shares worth $709,117. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.