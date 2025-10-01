Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $7.79 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.6% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of AMZN opened at $219.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,770,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,795,968. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

