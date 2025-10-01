Ascent Capital Management LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ascent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 303.6% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $374.23.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

