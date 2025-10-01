ATI Inc. $ATI Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATI. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at $44,867,000. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 68.7% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,212,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 493,944 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at $21,807,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 33.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,262,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 35.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,132,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 296,634 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 target price on ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $96.20.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $598,899.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,544.37. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 20,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $1,631,662.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 244,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,678,841.75. This represents a 7.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,308. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

