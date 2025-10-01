Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. 9,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 5,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Austal Stock Up 1.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

