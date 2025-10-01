Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.13 and last traded at C$7.30. 547,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 448,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.
Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a mineral resource company. It is engaged in the exploration, extraction, and processing of silver, gold, and copper. The company generates most of its revenues through the sale of Copper produced from its mines. Its project portfolio includes Avino; San Gonzalo; Oxide Tailings; Bralorne Gold and others.
