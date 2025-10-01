Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 337 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 13.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $232,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 58.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $286.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.69. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.01 and a 52-week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $359.10.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

