Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,678 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 114.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5,982.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 905,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,864,000 after purchasing an additional 890,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 60.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.