Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,991,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,487,000 after acquiring an additional 535,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $358,614,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after acquiring an additional 59,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 992,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 128,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.0%

RCL stock opened at $323.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.