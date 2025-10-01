Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

