Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Glaukos by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 403,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Glaukos from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. William Blair upgraded Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Glaukos from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.58.

Glaukos Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:GKOS opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. Glaukos Corporation has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.The firm had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

