Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after buying an additional 96,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,896,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,537,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,325,000 after buying an additional 47,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,010,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 58,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

Shares of PSTG opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $89.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $8,733,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,199,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,979 shares of company stock valued at $42,072,979. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

