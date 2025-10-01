Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2,236.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.