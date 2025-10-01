Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 15.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in Blackstone by 5.2% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 4,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 5.8% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co grew its position in Blackstone by 12.0% during the second quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 7,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $3,686,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 453,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,814,720.56. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. This represents a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.