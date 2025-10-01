Avior Wealth Management LLC Invests $374,000 in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 111.5% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 80,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.80.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $425.21 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.02.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

