Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,685 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1,059.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jabil by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,096,000 after acquiring an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 119.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after purchasing an additional 662,938 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $81,378,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 17,410.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after purchasing an additional 521,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $51,257,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,100. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,375. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock worth $14,293,839 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.63. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

