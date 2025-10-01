Avior Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Boston Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,418,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $861,961,000 after buying an additional 249,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,649,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,846,000 after buying an additional 114,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.39.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

