Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,182 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.4%
Shares of HST stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.77.
Host Hotels & Resorts Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
