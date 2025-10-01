Bank of America Reiterates Neutral Rating for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a $117.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $92.00.

Get Oklo alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OKLO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oklo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKLO

Oklo Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:OKLO opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. Oklo has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Oklo will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total transaction of $8,658,589.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 75,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,922.74. The trade was a 54.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $6,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,387 shares of company stock valued at $19,020,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKLO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 358.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 42.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Oklo during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the first quarter worth $206,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.