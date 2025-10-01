Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th.

Basf Price Performance

BASFY opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. Basf had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

