BayBridge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

BayBridge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BayBridge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

