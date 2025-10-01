Best Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – September 28th

Get alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is creating, producing, distributing or monetizing content for film, television, music, gaming and live events. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the media and entertainment sector, where factors like box-office performance, subscriber growth, advertising revenue and intellectual-property rights can drive share-price movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

