Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIREF shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 2.8%

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $5.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business had revenue of $123.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 197.0%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

