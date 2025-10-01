Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. $BLMN Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,342.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the period.

BLMN stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $609.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.40 and a beta of 1.23. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $17.57.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,200.00%.

BLMN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

