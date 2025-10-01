BNP Paribas Issues Pessimistic Forecast for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Stock Price

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at BNP Paribas from $92.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $61.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 15,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.80 per share, with a total value of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,160. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.95 per share, for a total transaction of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,181.50. This represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 517,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 38,699 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 58,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 226,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

