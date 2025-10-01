Borr Drilling Limited $BORR Holdings Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Pingora Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 39.9% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,810,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 3,471,979 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 140,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

NYSE BORR opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Borr Drilling in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. SEB Equity Research set a $2.40 price target on Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut Borr Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Borr Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BORR

About Borr Drilling

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.