Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Boyd Gaming worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 56.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, insider Stephen S. Thompson sold 15,906 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,324,174.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,199.25. This trade represents a 29.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $3,419,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at $35,888,000.85. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,438 shares of company stock worth $32,638,085 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.94 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

