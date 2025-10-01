Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 6.9% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

AVGO stock opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $374.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

