Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,525,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.