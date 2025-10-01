Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 5,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 91,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 72.5% in the second quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $338.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.77. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.