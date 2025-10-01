Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 360.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after acquiring an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,071,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after buying an additional 883,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.20 and a 52 week high of $271.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

