Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after buying an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,689,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,662,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,168,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,278,000 after acquiring an additional 38,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,076,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,071,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.20 and a 1-year high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 12.19%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

