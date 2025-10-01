Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BBU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $32.79 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -252.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 30,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 154,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 104,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

