Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 947.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 47,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,621,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,832,000 after acquiring an additional 945,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

