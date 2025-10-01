Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $226,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 58.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 18,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.77. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

