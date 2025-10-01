Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) versus Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Head to Head Review

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) and Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Burberry Group and Woolworths, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 0 1 1 5 3.57 Woolworths 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Burberry Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woolworths has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Burberry Group and Woolworths”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.14 billion 1.82 -$95.68 million N/A N/A Woolworths $4.42 billion 0.68 $134.61 million N/A N/A

Woolworths has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and Woolworths’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A Woolworths N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Burberry Group beats Woolworths on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury. The company provides food, clothing, homeware, beauty, and various lifestyle products. It offers financial products and services, such as store cards, credit cards, personal loans, and other financial products. The company is also involved in the cash and debt management activities. Woolworths Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1929 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

