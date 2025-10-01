BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) & Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Financial Survey

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A N/A N/A N/A BuzzFeed 4.75% -28.11% -11.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A and BuzzFeed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $3.87 billion 6.14 $254.43 million $1.02 93.35 BuzzFeed $189.89 million 0.33 -$10.10 million $0.25 6.80

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has higher revenue and earnings than BuzzFeed. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.45, meaning that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A and BuzzFeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A 1 1 3 2 2.86 BuzzFeed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A presently has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.17%. Given Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A beats BuzzFeed on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

