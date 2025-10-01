Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $279.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO opened at $177.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $998.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average of $176.77. Cable One has a one year low of $117.54 and a one year high of $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). The firm had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 24,442.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

