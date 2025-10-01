Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6%

AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.77. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.22.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.