Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $243.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $256.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,469 shares of company stock worth $46,586,752. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.