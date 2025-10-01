Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $18.91 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $669.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $670.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $649.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

