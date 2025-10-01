Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.62, but opened at $32.21. Carnival shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 21,031,266 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Carnival from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carnival

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Stock Down 1.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

