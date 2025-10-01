Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.0214.

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cemex in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cemex from $8.60 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Cemex by 35.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 95,023,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $658,515,000 after buying an additional 24,703,035 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cemex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,648,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,817 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cemex by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 26,300,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,263,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cemex by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,187,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cemex by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,727,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CX stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Cemex has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cemex will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

