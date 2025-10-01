Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 5,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.22.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.77. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

