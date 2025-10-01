Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $329.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.77.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

