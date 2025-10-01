Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM) Coverage Initiated at Arete

Arete assumed coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chime Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chime Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chime Financial in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Chime Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CHYM opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. Chime Financial has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.49.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by ($2.44). The business had revenue of $528.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.88 million. Chime Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chime Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter valued at about $113,000.

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

