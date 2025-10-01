Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $106.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $105.99 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.80.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 4,900 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $650,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,407,326.32. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,700. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,020,000. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

