Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD Stock Holdings Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,837,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,275,000 after buying an additional 97,086 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Chord Energy by 176.1% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 144,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 92,320 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 864.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after buying an additional 90,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 59.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chord Energy news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total value of $318,293.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,549.50. This trade represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.97. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.93.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.09). Chord Energy had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

