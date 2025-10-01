CICC Research Initiates Coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CICC Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $258.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $261.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at $65,081,644. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $5,113,298.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

