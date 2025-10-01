Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) vs. 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Critical Analysis

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) and 1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Colonial Bancorp has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of 1st Colonial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 13.26% 6.94% 0.72% 1st Colonial Bancorp 17.58% 10.67% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and 1st Colonial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and 1st Colonial Bancorp"s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $7.85 billion 2.92 $1.51 billion $3.29 16.17 1st Colonial Bancorp $46.18 million 1.91 $8.06 million $1.72 10.68

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Colonial Bancorp. 1st Colonial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Citizens Financial Group and 1st Colonial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 2 15 2 3.00 1st Colonial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $53.95, suggesting a potential upside of 1.41%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than 1st Colonial Bancorp.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats 1st Colonial Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves corporate banking, healthcare, technology, asset finance, franchise finance, leasing, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, mid-corporate, and private equity sponsor industries. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services comprising remote deposit capture, ACH/wire transfer, night deposit drop, and merchant services; safe deposit boxes; and coin counting, online and mobile banking, debit card, and ATM services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

